China tells US to stop going in 'wrong direction' after more lawmakers visit Taiwan

The US "should stop going further down the wrong direction" after a second group of American lawmakers arrived in Taiwan, Beijing's UN envoy warned on Monday.

The delegation of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday evening on a two-day visit that is likely to further escalate US-Sino tensions after China reacted with fury to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit earlier this month.

In response to Pelosi's visit, Beijing launched large-scale military drills near Taiwan, and drew down cooperation with the US on military-to-military contacts and climate change.

"The whole world is seeing clearly who is provoking, who is changing the status quo, and who is trying to create troubles in that part of the world," Zhang Jun told reporters at the UN's New York headquarters.

"And for China, definitely, we will continue to do whatever we can to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity. It shows also clearly that the countermeasures we have taken in response to such provocative acts are justified, are legitimate," he added.

The ongoing congressional visit is being led by Senator Ed Markey, and includes four lawmakers from the House of Representatives.

The delegation met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen early on Monday as the two sides have reportedly discussed cooperation on security and supply chains. Joseph Wu, the Taiwanese foreign minister, also hosted the delegation.

Ties between Washington and Beijing have frayed significantly in recent weeks following Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which was conducted in spite of repeated warnings from China. China views the trip as a threat to its claims of sovereignty over the island, which has ruled itself since 1949.

China views Taiwan as a "breakaway province," and has vowed to reunify it, including by force if necessary.

China concluded last week its over one-week massive military exercises surrounding Taiwan that included missile launches and mass deployments of ships and aircraft.

Apart from the show of military might, Beijing has downgraded military dialogue with the US and suspended cooperation on climate change issues, along with six other countermeasures.