Fire consumes hotel in Panguipulli, Chile, guests evacuated

During the morning on Monday, a violent fire that affected the Hotel Marina del Fuy in Panguipulli, the region of Los Ríos in Chile, was registered.

There were no reports of injuries.

The accident destroyed the building that is located in the town of Puerto Fuy.

Firefighters came to the place after the fire alarm and 51 guests of the hotel were evacuated and moved to a safe place.

According to the information from Radio Bío Bío, it is estimated that the origin of the fire was the lack of maintenance of one of the boilers, as a witness said to see smoke in the place.

The prosecutor Carmen Gómez confirmed that officials were trying to find the reason of the incident.