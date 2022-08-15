News World Finland pushes for EU entry ban on Russian tourists, Germany against

"Russian citizens did not start the war, but at the same time we have to realize that they support the war," Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said, echoing a call made days ago by Estonia.

Finland pushed for entry bans on Russian tourists to the European Union during a summit meeting with other Nordic countries and Germany on Monday.



"I don't think it's right that Russian citizens can enter the EU and the Schengen area as tourists and go sightseeing while Russia is killing people in Ukraine."



Finland, which borders Russia and is joining security alliance NATO following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, is already considering ways to unilaterally restrict tourist visas for Russian citizens.



But German Chancellor Olaf Scholz again spoke out against an EU entry ban for Russians, citing citizens fleeing President Vladimir Putin's regime.



"All the decisions we make should not make it more complicated for them to seek freedom and leave the country to escape the dictator in Russia," he said. "It is not the war of the Russian people, it is Putin's war."



Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the idea should be discussed.



"It is understandable that some Europeans, and perhaps especially Ukrainians, find it a bit strange that Russia has attacked a European country and at the same time we receive tourists from a country that has attacked another country," she said.



Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said her government had not yet formed an opinion.



"There are strong arguments on both sides," she said.



Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, whose country is not in the EU, said his country would support any joint action.



