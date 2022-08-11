SEVERAL INJURED AFTER ROLLER COASTER ACCIDENT IN GERMANYS LEGOLAND

News World Several injured after roller coaster accident in Germany's Legoland

At least nine people were injured in a roller coaster accident in a Legoland fun park in southern Germany on Thursday, according to a police spokesperson.



The accident occurred after a roller coaster train braked and then another ran into it. The injured suffered bruises and abrasions, among other injuries, police said.



According to a Legoland spokesperson, the accident happened on the park's Fire Dragon ride. All of the park's available rescue teams were deployed.



The Legoland park in Günzburg, some 100 kilometres west of Munich, is one of 10 theme parks worldwide celebrating the colourful small bricks by Danish toy company Lego and the only one in Germany.



Besides numerous rides and activities aimed at younger kids, it also has three roller coasters.



The accident comes as schoolchildren in most German states are still enjoying their long summer holidays, including in Bavaria, where Günzburg is located.



The first Legoland opened in Denmark in 1968.


































