Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

Garland, the nation's top law enforcement official, said he had personally approved the decision to search Trump's home.

Published August 11,2022
An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is pictured, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP)

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.

Garland cited the "substantial public interest in this matter" in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department news conference.

Garland also said that he personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this year.

It was not immediately clear if and when the unsealing request, filed in federal court in Miami, might be granted or when the documents could be released.