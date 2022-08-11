Key Kremlin figures meet with pro-Russian separatists in Donbass

Leading Kremlin figures met with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine's Donbass Thursday to discuss further steps for the region now largely controlled by Russian forces.



The meeting took place in the city of Luhansk on Thursday, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who is now vice-chairman of the Russian Security Council, said on Telegram.



Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, head of the FSB state security service Alexander Bortnikov and residential deputy chief of staff Sergey Kiriyenko were among those who took part in the discussions, Medvedev said.



They talked about the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure and bringing the laws of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics - which were declared as such by pro-Russian separatists - in line with Russian legislation.



Luhansk and Donetsk make up the Donbass, a predominantly Russian-speaking area which has been the focus of Russia's war for months. While Moscow already controls Luhansk, it is now fighting to take the remainder of Donetsk.



Parts of the region have been controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014. However, experts believe Moscow has military, political and economic control there.



