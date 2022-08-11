Rescue ship with 87 migrants allowed to dock in Italy after long wait

The Sea-Eye 4 rescue ship with 87 migrants aboard has been granted permission to dock in Sicily, after almost two weeks of waiting to be allocated a safe harbour.



Italian authorities had told the crew to dock in Pozzallo in the south of the Mediterranean island, the Sea-Eye organization announced on Thursday evening.



The vessel is scheduled to reach the port on Friday.



The crew had rescued the migrants more than one week ago in the central Mediterranean, in an area which is the responsibility of Malta. However, the ship then spent days waiting in vain for permission to dock there, according to Sea-Eye.



After Malta denied the crew's request, the ship then headed for Italy, it said.



