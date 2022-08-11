FBI says armed person attempted to breach its Cincinnati building

An armed individual attempted to breach the Federal Bureau of Investigation's building in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday morning before fleeing the scene, the FBI said.

"At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71," the FBI's field office in Cincinnati wrote on Twitter, adding the breach was being probed.

The FBI and local law enforcement were on scene in Wilmington, Ohio, trying to resolve the incident, it added.