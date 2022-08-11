Massive explosion of house in Indiana kills 3, damages dozens of homes

A Utility worker walks near a home that exploded in the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo)

At least three people are dead and nearly 40 homes damaged following a huge explosion Wednesday at a house in Evansville in the U.S. state of Indiana.

Authorities are worried there could be more deaths or injuries as a search mission is yet to be completed.

"There could be other victims. We have not completed our search. The buildings are not yet safe to enter," Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly told a news conference.

An investigation of the incident is underway, Connelly added, as there is no word yet on the cause of the explosion.