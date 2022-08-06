 Contact Us
News World Israel commits new massacre in Gaza Strip by murdering several more children

Israel commits new massacre in Gaza Strip by murdering several more children

By committing a new massacre in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army targeted a group of civilians in the Jabalia camp located in the northern region of Gaza.  According to a medical source, 5 of them were children.

A News WORLD
Published August 06,2022
Subscribe
ISRAEL COMMITS NEW MASSACRE IN GAZA STRIP BY MURDERING SEVERAL MORE CHILDREN
Israeli forces have committed a new massacre in the Gaza Strip that has culminated in the murder of several children.

In a new massacre, the IDF targeted a group of civilians in the Jabalia camp located in the northern region of Gaza. According to a medical source, 5 of them were children.

The Israeli army said that they would investigate if they were behind the attack or not.