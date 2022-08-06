News
World
Israel commits new massacre in Gaza Strip by murdering several more children
By committing a new massacre in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army targeted a group of civilians in the Jabalia camp located in the northern region of Gaza. According to a medical source, 5 of them were children.
Published August 06,2022
The Israeli army said that they would investigate if they were behind the attack or not.