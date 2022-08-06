EU condemns Russian military activities around Zaporizhzhia nuclear station in southeast Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief on Saturday deplored the Russian military activities around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear station in southeast Ukraine.

"The EU condemns Russia's military activities around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Josep Borrell announced on Twitter.

Calling the military activities a "serious and irresponsible breach of nuclear safety rules" and international norms, he demanded immediate access for the experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also accused the Russian forces of using the facility as a "nuclear shield" to attack Ukrainians without fear of reprisal.

The Zaporizhzhia station is Europe's largest nuclear power plant, producing around 20% of Ukraine's electricity.

On March 4, the Russian forces captured the facility with key strategical importance after they attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24.