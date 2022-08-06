Erdoğan: Superpowers looking to make joint investments with Türkiye in UAVs

Some superpowers in the world are looking to make "joint investments" with Türkiye in unmanned aerial vehicles, the country's president said on Saturday.

"We spoke of this with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin yesterday. We also spoke in Tehran. Now, there are superpowers in the world that want to make joint investments with us in this field as well," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at an event in the northwestern province of Kocaeli.

Erdogan added that Turkish-made drones, including Bayraktar TB2 armed drones , were in demand among countries.

"The whole world now accepts the capabilities of our armed drones, which have proven themselves on the battlefield, to rewrite the doctrines of war," he added.