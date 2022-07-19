Greece to purchase Israeli missiles for use against Türkiye: Report

Greece is in advanced talks with Israel to purchase missile systems to use against Türkiye, local media reported Monday.

The deal for Spike non-line-of-sight (NLOS) missiles produced by the Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. is expected to be signed soon, the Greek news outlet Newsport.gr reported.

A total of 27 systems costing €370 million ($374.8 million) will start to arrive in the country as early as 2023, it noted.

The news outlet said the missile systems will be deployed to ground units stationed in Greece's northeastern Evros region bordering Türkiye and in the Aegean Islands.

It added that American AH-64 attack helicopters and Mark V patrol boats recently provided by the U.S. will be equipped with Spike NLOS missiles.

Greece recently also signed multiple big-ticket arms deals with Israel for the purchase of drones, with France for the purchase of Rafael warplanes, and with the U.S. for the upgrading of its F-16 fighter jets to the latest Viper configuration.

More recently, Greece submitted a letter of interest to the U.S. to purchase at least 20 F-35 stealth fighter jets.

Türkiye has often warned Greece against indulging in an arms race, offering instead to resolve all outstanding issues, including in the Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus, through dialogue.