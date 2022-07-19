Putin thanks Erdoğan on progress in Ukraine grain talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for mediating talks on the export of grain from Ukraine.

"I want to thank you for your mediation efforts," Putin told Erdoğan on Tuesday, during a meeting in Tehran in comments released by the Kremlin, saying there was some progress.

"With your mediation, we have moved forward," Putin said. "Not all issues have yet been resolved, but the fact that there is movement is already good."

"Türkiye-Russia relations developing despite everything," he said. adding that the trade turnover is growing at a very significant pace.