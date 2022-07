Ukrainian parliament votes to remove two officials

Ukraine's parliament dismissed the domestic security chief and prosecutor general on Tuesday, two days after President Volodymyr Zelensky suspended them for failing to root out Russian spies.

Ivan Bakanov was fired from his position at the helm of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) by a comfortable majority, several lawmakers said on the Telegram messaging app.

The head of Zelenskiy's political faction said Iryna Venediktova had also been voted out as prosecutor general.

In a statement published on Telegram minutes before his dismissal was confirmed, Bakanov said "miscalculations" had been made during his tenure, but that he was proud of his record.

After the vote, ruling parliamentary party leader and close Zelenskiy ally David Arakhamia wrote on Telegram that Venediktova "remains in the team," and implied that she was due for a diplomatic posting.

"Her experience will serve the state in a new place, which needs to be strengthened by professional managers and lawyers," he wrote.