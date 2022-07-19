EU considers 15% cut in gas use on Russian supply woes - Bloomberg

The European Union is considering a voluntary 15% cut in natural gas use by member states, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing EU diplomats.

The report added that the cut that would begin next month was on concern that Russia may halt supplies of the fuel.

Brussels is expected to publish plans on Wednesday for how the 27 European Union member countries can reduce gas use. The exact number for the reduction target was not specified in a draft document of the plan seen by Reuters.

The measure also would include a mandatory trigger if the situation worsens and voluntary curbs are insufficient, according to the Bloomberg report.

EU countries would need to approve the proposal.