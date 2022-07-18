Plane crashes in lake in Sweden, one dead and one missing

 Contact Us
"We have a confirmed plane crash, that occurred during the afternoon," police spokeswoman Diana Qudhaib told AFP on Monday. After a rescue operation was launched, an ambulance helicopter located one of the two people. "Attempts to resuscitate him started, but a man in his 60s has died," Qudhaib said.

Published July 18,2022
Swedish police said that one person had died and one was missing, both German nationals, after a small amphibious plane crashed in a lake in central Sweden.

Police said the plane was a two-engine amphibious plane that had taken off from a nearby airfield, with two people aboard, both German citizens.

After a rescue operation was launched, an ambulance helicopter located one of the two people.

The second person is still missing, and police said in a later statement that the search would be continued Tuesday.

Police also said that a preliminary investigation had been launched.