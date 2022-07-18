Prepare for coronavirus surge using summer: EU health commissioner

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides issued a call to make use of the summer to prepare for a new wave of coronavirus infections in the autumn and winter.



"In view of a possible worsening of the epidemiological situation, it is crucial that we all maintain close vigilance," Kyriakides said to the bloc's 27 health ministers on Monday.



"The summer months must be used to take the necessary public health actions that will sees us through the next phase of the pandemic in the autumn and winter," she added.



As the people of Europe enjoyed a summer without the restrictions of the previous two years despite rising cases, efforts to contain the pandemic had to be continued, she said. She noted that the new wave was characterized by increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization.



Kyriakides called for increased efforts with regards to primary vaccinations and boosters, the preparation of future vaccination campaigns based on vaccines against the Omicron variants and year-round surveillance and testing.



Health authorities should secure adequate supplies of medical countermeasures and have contingency planning ready for a safe return to work and school after the summer holidays, she said.