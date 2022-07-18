No clear timeframe of 'special operation' in Ukraine: Russia

There are no clear timeframes of the "special operation" in Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman said Monday.

The "special operation" in Ukraine will end when all its goals are achieved, Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Iran's state broadcaster referring to the ongoing war.

Peskov also claimed that the Russian army acts "very carefully, using high-precision weapons" in Ukraine, excluding any attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Speaking on the sanctions against Russia and Iran, Peskov said this is the "price that Russia and Iran pay for their independence and sovereignty."

"What doesn't kill you, makes you stronger," he added.

The EU has slapped six sets of sanctions against Russia since the beginning of the country's war on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Europe is most affected with anti-Russian sanctions, while it is depleting its resources due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

On July 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin said "we haven't even yet started anything in earnest," hinting at a full-throttle attack in the future.