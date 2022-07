Nordic NATO bids to be frozen if conditions not fulfilled: Erdoğan

"If Sweden, and Finland don't fulfill the necessary conditions, Türkiye will freeze their NATO accession process, Turkish President Erdoğan said on Monday.

"NATO's expansion policies should go in line with the sensitivities of our country," he added.

At a NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June, Erdoğan called on the two countries to "do their part" in the fight against terrorism and accused them of providing a haven for terrorists.