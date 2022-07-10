Brighter prospects for Turkish-Swiss trade ties: Swiss diplomat

The days ahead promise even brighter prospects in Turkish-Swiss trade ties, said a senior Swiss diplomat on Sunday.

The incentives provided by Türkiye in new technologies such as renewable energy, electric cars, drones, and artificial intelligence create new opportunities for Swiss business circles, said the Swiss Consul General in Istanbul Julien Thoni in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

On commercial relations between the two countries, he said in 2021 the bilateral trade volume totaled $4.6 billion.

We have the vision to improve this volume, Thoni added.

The free trade pact between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), of which Switzerland is a member, and Türkiye gives impetus to bilateral commercial relations, he also noted.

Over 300 Swiss companies are already active in the Turkish market and consequently, Switzerland is the sixth-biggest foreign direct investor in the country, said Thori.

Saying that Türkiye has been among the major destinations for Swiss tourists, he stressed that the number of Swiss people visiting the country would soon catch pre-pandemic figures, nearly 280,000.