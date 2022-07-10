North Korea fires suspected rocket launchers, says South Korea

North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be multiple rocket launchers, the South Korean military said, calling it "yet another show of force."

According to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, which cited a Joint Chiefs of Staff statement, the country's military detected the trajectories believed to be artillery shots in the morning.

"While bolstering our military's surveillance and vigilance, South Korea and the United States are working closely and maintaining a thorough readiness posture," the JCS said.

The latest launch comes amid growing concerns that Pyongyang could conduct its seventh nuclear test or other "provocative acts," the report said.

The JCS defined the latest launch as "yet another show of force."

Since last year, tensions have mounted on the Korean Peninsula as both the North and South have engaged in frequent military drills to show their military strength.