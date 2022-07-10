American leader Joe Biden wishes a "joyous Eid al-Adha" to Muslims around world

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden marked Eid al-Adha , or Feast of Sacrifice, on Saturday and wished a "joyous holiday" to Muslims worldwide.

"Jill and I send our warmest greetings to Muslims across the United States and around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha," Biden said in a statement. "The Eid traditions and Hajj rituals that commemorate the devotion of Abraham and his son to God are an opportunity for Muslims to renew their faith, and a reminder of the common roots of the world's great Abrahamic religions."

"And the act of sharing the sacrifice with those less fortunate in service of God mirrors our common commitment to work together to meet the challenges of our world today," it said.

He also praised Muslim Americans for leading on the frontlines to help those suffering from hunger and conflict in the US and beyond.

"To all those celebrating, Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a joyous holiday filled with community, celebration, compassion, and service. Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor!" he added.

Hajj is the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith, a ritual that is incumbent on all Muslims if financially viable, at least once during their lifetimes.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha as a major holiday for three to four days.



