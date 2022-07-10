UKRAINIAN AMBASSADOR MELNYK: ITS HARD TO SAY GOODBYE TO GERMANY

Kiev's outgoing ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk says he will find it difficult to leave the country after being recalled by President Volodymyr Zelensky.



"Saying goodbye is difficult," Melnyk told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper on Sunday, a day after Kiev said it was recalling five diplomats in what was described as "normal procedure."



Melnyk, who is fluent in German, is known for his stinging public criticism of Germany's response to the Russian war in Ukraine.



His departure comes after months of repeated comments on Germany's perceived weak response to Russia and false solidarity with Ukraine.



At one point he called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz a "sensitive sausage."



"I have been to Germany twice on postings, I have a very close relationship with this country, which was also a kind of love-hate relationship at times," Melnyk told the newspaper.



His term will "probably come to an end in a few weeks," the newspaper quoted him as saying. At that point he and his family would leave for Ukraine.



Some German media, including Bild and Süddeutsche Zeitung newspapers, reported Melnyk will be moved to the Foreign Ministry in Kiev, citing Ukrainian sources.



Melnyk said he had "turned down other job offers" during his time as ambassador to continue his mission in Germany.



Melnyk's counterparts in Norway, the Czech Republic, Hungary and India must also leave their posts.



