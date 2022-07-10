BLINKEN SEES RUSSIA FOOD BLOCKAGE AS FACTOR IN SRI LANKAS TURMOIL

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that Russia's restriction on Ukrainian grain exports may have contributed to Sri Lanka's turmoil and voiced fear it could spur other crises.

"We're seeing the impact of this Russian aggression playing out everywhere. It may have contributed to the situation in Sri Lanka; we're concerned about the implications around the world," Blinken told reporters in Bangkok.

U.S. EXPECTS BIDEN AND XI WILL SPEAK IN WEEKS AHEAD

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States expects President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will have the opportunity to speak in the weeks ahead.

However, when asked at a news conference in Thailand if Biden and Xi might hold a first face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali in November, Blinken said he could not speak to what might happen in the fall. He said he also could not say who the United States would be sending to the APEC summit in Thailand.

BLINKEN CALLS ON NATIONS TO HOLD MYANMAR JUNTA 'ACCOUNTABLE'

Blinken called Sunday on Southeast Asian nations to hold Myanmar's junta to account and said China shared interest in restoring democracy.

"I think all the ASEAN countries need to hold the regime accountable," Blinken told reporters in Bangkok after talks with democracy activists from Myanmar.





