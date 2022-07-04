US: Test of bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist inconclusive; overall evidence points to Israeli military

The United States said on Monday the test of the bullet that killed the Al Jazeera journalist was inconclusive, adding that the overall evidence points to the Israeli military.

Ballistic experts determined that the bullet was badly damaged, which prevented a clear conclusion, the State Department said.

Independent and third-party examiners could not reach a definitive conclusion regarding the origin of the bullet that killed the Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, it added.

U.S. security coordinator, on the other hand, summarizing the investigations by both the Israeli and Palestinian authorities, concluded that the gunfire from the Israeli defense force positions was likely responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh.