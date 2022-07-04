At least five people died at July 4 parade in US state of Illinois

Multiple people were reported to have been shot at a July 4 Independence Day parade in the US state of Illinois on Monday.

The shooting took place in Highland Park city, some 48 kilometers (30 miles) outside of Chicago.

The Illinois State Police said it is currently assisting the Highland Park police department with an active shooter situation.

"The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park," he said on Twitter.

According to local reports, there at least two people are dead and multiple others injured.

Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider said he and his team were gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting took place.

"Hearing of loss of life and others injured," said Schneider on Twitter.

"My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!"