Donetsk now in Kremlin crosshairs as Russians capture Luhansk region

Following the fall of the city of Lysychansk to Russian forces on Sunday, the focus of the fighting in eastern Ukraine appears to have shifted from the Luhansk region to the neighbouring region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian military said on Monday.



The Ukrainian General Staff announced that its forces had successfully repelled Russian attacks near the villages of Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske on the border between the two regions earlier in the day.



The Vuhlehirsk thermal power plant, west of Svitlodarsk, which has already been captured by pro-Russian separatists, was also now being fought over again, the Ukrainian military announced.



However, Russian troops made territorial gains north of Sloviansk near the village of Mazanivka. In addition, Ukrainian positions on large parts of the front were attacked with artillery, rocket launchers and mortars as well as by the Russian air force in some cases.



