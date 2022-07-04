Sweden, Finland have to comply with memorandum to enter NATO: Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Monday emphasized again the importance of the memorandum signed by Türkiye, Sweden and Finland, saying the Nordic countries should abide by the memorandum to be able to enter NATO.

"Sweden and Finland have to comply with the memorandum. If they don't, we will not accept them into NATO." Çavuşoğlu said.

Çavuşoğlu added that the ties between Türkiye and US are relatively positive and the negotiations on the purchase of new F16s have been successful so far.

Speaking also on the operations in Syria, he said that Türkiye will take matters into its own hands.

"When there is a threat to it, Türkiye wouldn't listen to it and eliminates it. This is the point."

Çavuşoğlu hailed the normalization process between Ankara and Tel Aviv too, adding that the government change in Israel will not affect it.