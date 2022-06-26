Russia hit a missile factory in Kyiv: defence ministry

Russia said on Sunday its early-morning strike on Kyiv had hit a weapons factory, dismissing as "fake" reports that it had struck a residential area of the Ukrainian capital.

The Artyom factory "was the target, as military infrastructure" the Russian defence ministry said, adding that it had already been targeted in April.

"Russian forces attacked civilian targets in Kyiv = fake," the ministry said in a statement.

A Russian missile had "hit the Artyom factory's workshops", it said.

The ministry said damage to a nearby residential building had been caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile.

"There was damage to the bottom of the building as well as the top, which confirms the version that it was a falling missile," it said.

It was not immediately possible to verify the claims.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitchko said Russian strikes on an area near the centre of the capital early on Sunday had killed one person and wounded six, including a seven-year-old girl.