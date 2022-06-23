Turkish company to replace demolished bridge in Irpin, Ukraine

A Turkish construction firm will build a new bridge on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital to replace one that had been demolished to block the Russian advance toward the city, it said on Thursday.

An image of Ukrainian refugees in the Irpin area huddled under the destroyed bridge, which will be preserved as become a war memorial, has become one of the most iconic scenes of the conflict.

ONUR Group, a company based in Istanbul, is undertaking a project to construct a new bridge to service passage to Kyiv over the Bucha River.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, firm's construction manager Onur Ceylan underlined the geographical importance of the new bridge and the expertise of the Turkish construction sector and professionals.

"The request to complete a new bridge -- such an important project -- in such a short time shows the accomplishment of Turkish engineers, contractors, and Turkish construction industry in the world," said Ceylan.

He also said that Turkish and Ukrainian experts were working together on the architectural aspects of a memorial cemetery planned for Irpin.

ONUR Group has been operating in Ukraine since 2014 and has completed hundreds of projects there, said Ceylan, adding that they were also helping Ukrainians in need as nearly 2,000 were given shelter at the company's construction sites.

More than 4,634 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Over 14 million people have been forced to flee their homes, including more than 8 million that have fled to other countries, according to UN figures.