US WELCOMES TÜRKIYES INVOLVEMENT IN GRAIN EXPORTS FROM UKRAINE

The US welcomed Türkiye 's efforts Thursday to get grain out of Ukraine that is stuck inside the country amid its war with Russia.

At a news conference, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby , said the US is working with allies and partners to try to get grain out of the war-hit country.

"Turkey is talking to Russia about this. We certainly welcome Turkey's involvement and trying to broker some sort of arrangement where that grain can be transferred by sea," Kirby told reporters.

He said it would "certainly" help if Russia lifted the blockade of Ukrainian ports. Moscow said it will lift the blockade if Western governments remove sanctions on Russia.

Russian and Turkish military officials met Wednesday in Moscow to discuss the safe exit of Turkish merchant ships and grain export from Ukrainian ports.

The Russian defense ministry said the sides also discussed approaches to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea on Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu recently discussed the matter with his Russian counterpart to pave the way for the flow of vessels carrying grain from the war zone.

In addition, Ankara is working to aid confidence-building measures between Russia and Ukraine.