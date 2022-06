EU leaders have accepted Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates of the European Union , European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday evening.

"Agreement. #EUCO has just decided EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. A historic moment", Michel said in a tweet referring to the European Council of EU leaders (EUCO).

War-torn Ukraine and close neighbourhave lobbied for months to start the long process of joining the 27-member bloc., a politically fraught and legally complex process, can drag on for years or even decades.Being an official candidate for membership is the first step of many in joining the EU and gives access tofor social, legal and economic reforms intended to bring the aspiring country closer to