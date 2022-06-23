TÜRKIYE’S GRAIN DEAL WITH UKRAINE, RUSSIA TO ELEVATE ANKARAS INTERNATIONAL ROLE

Türkiye's grain deal with Ukraine and Russia will elevate its international role, Greek media reports said Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's recent visit to Arab countries played a role in Russian President Vladimir Putin's agreeing to the deal, apart from Türkiye's keen efforts, the Avgi newspaper said in a story written by Elias Fotiu.

Accordingly, most Arab countries depend on Russian and Ukrainian grain to feed their growing populations and they exerted enormous pressure on Russia to agree to the deal, it said.

On the other hand, it added that Ukrainians agreed to trust Türkiye to give it the coordinates of minefields in the Black Sea that endangered safe navigation in the area, the paper argued.

Ankara will gain further power and political influence if the deal continues successfully as it will control and influence the flow of grain to the international markets, according to the newspaper.

"Ankara will certainly be the first to enter the mediator's race for peace when the time comes," it said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that Russian and Turkish military officials met in Moscow to discuss the safe exit of Turkish merchant ships and grain export from Ukrainian ports.

It said the sides also discussed Tuesday the approaches to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea.