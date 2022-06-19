News World Wildfire near Berlin spreads, but intensity lessens

Wildfire near Berlin spreads, but intensity lessens

DPA WORLD Published June 19,2022 Subscribe

A wildfire burning in a forested area south-west of Berlin has spread further but the flames are growing weaker, a fire brigade spokesperson said early on Sunday.



"A helicopter has measured the area. Around 100 to 110 hectares are now affected. The fire has spread towards the south/south-east," the spokesperson said.



The forest fire near the town of Treuenbrietzen in Brandenburg initially covered around 60 hectares on Friday and briefly went down to 40 hectares on Saturday.



The fire brigade has so far managed to prevent the flames from crossing a local federal highway, which has been closed to traffic.



However, gusts and wind predicted for later on Sunday are a cause for concern. Germany is currently experiencing high early summer temperatures.



Treuenbrietzen lies around 70 kilometres south-west of Berlin. In 2018, a wildfire destroyed around 400 hectares of forest, forcing more than 500 people to leave their nearby villages.



