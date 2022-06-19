French PM: parliamentary election result a 'risk for country'

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Sunday said that her government will get to work from Monday to reach out to potential partners in order to rally a majority behind it and ensure stability in the euro zone's second-biggest economy.

She added that parliamentary election results on Sunday that failed to give a majority to any party represented a risk.

"This situation constitutes a risk for our country, given the challenges that we have to confront," she said in a televised statement, adding: "We will work from tomorrow to build a working majority."

"I have trust in all of us and in our sense of responsibility," said Borne, telling voters: "We want to continue to protect you and ensure your security".

French President Emmanuel Macron and his allies on Sunday lost their absolute majority in the National Assembly and with it control of the reform agenda, a crushing outcome for the newly re-elected president.