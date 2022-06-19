Israeli president thanks Erdoğan over efforts against terrorism

Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a phone talk on Sunday over Ankara's efforts in fighting terrorism.

According to a statement shared by the Turkish Directorate of Communications, Turkish and Israeli presidents also agreed on maintaining cooperation for peace, stability, and dialogue on regional matters, including security and the fight against terrorism.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog discussed Türkiye-Israel relations and regional matters, the directorate said in a statement.

Last month, during a visit to Israel, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkiye and Israel demonstrated a "common will" to improve relations in every field.

"Even though there were difficult days, we decided to continue our relations," Çavuşoğlu said.

Çavuşoğlu's visit was the first trip to Israel by a Turkish foreign minister in nearly 15 years.

Earlier, in March, Herzog had visited Ankara and met with Erdoğan.