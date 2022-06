Spain's main opposition Popular Party secured a landslide win in a regional election in Andalusia Sunday, partial official results showed.

The conservative Popular Party (PP) won 55 seats in the 109-seat Andalusian regional parliament, which will allow it to govern alone in Spain's most populous region, ahead of the Socialists which won 33 seats.

The result is a blow to Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ahead of a national vote expected at the end of 2023.