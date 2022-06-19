News World Russia: High-ranking Ukrainian officers killed in missile strike

Russia: High-ranking Ukrainian officers killed in missile strike

DPA WORLD Published June 19,2022

The Russian military says it destroyed a command post of the Ukrainian armed forces in a missile attack and killed "more than 50" high-ranking officers.



The dead killed included generals, Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said.



The command post was located in the Dnipropetrovsk region, near the settlement of Shyroka Dacha.



Konashenkov also said that a larger Ukrainian unit in the Donetsk region had been hit with rockets, with some 300 Ukrainian losses.



The figures cannot be independently verified.



