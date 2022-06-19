"Absolute failure for Macron", "No one won": Reactions to French elections

As projections showed Macron failing to get an absolute majority in the French elections, several people have reacted to the results differently.

RACHINDA DATI

One of these politicians Rachinda Dati, said that the result represents a "major failure" for Macron, adding that Macron should change the Prime Minister.

GABRIEL ATTAL, BUDGET MINISTER

Another one, French government minister Gabriel Attal said that "no one has won" from Sunday's parliament election results.

"It's less than what we hoped for. The French have not given us an absolute majority. It's an unprecedented situation that will require us to overcome our divisions."

RICHARD FERRAND

Richard Ferrand, head of the French National Assembly and from Macron's centrist camp, said that he has been beaten in the election.

MACRON MINISTRY

Macron's ministry, for its part, said that the French parliamentary election results are "far from what we hoped".

Key ministers in the government of President Emmanuel Macron admitted that the ruling coalition's performance in parliamentary elections was "disappointing" after projections showed it had lost its majority.

The results are "far from what we hoped", Budget Minister Gabriel Attal said on the TF1 channel, while Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told BFM television: "We're in the first place but it's a first place that is obviously disappointing."

Furthermore, French Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon is set to lose her seat after France's lower house elections, France 2 TV said on Sunday, citing estimates.

"It's disappointing but it's a first place," government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire said.

Asked how to find a majority in parliament, Gregoire said that "we reach out to all other moderate parties who want to move on the country."

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France 2 television that Sunday's projected election result marked a "democratic shock", but added nevertheless that fears the country could become ungovernable were unfounded.

Le Maire noted that President Emmanuel Macron's camp would still have the biggest numbers in parliament, and added it was vital to reach out to other political rivals who shared Macron's ideas.

"What worries me would be quite simply blocking up the country which would, in reality, block our ability to reform and to protect French people, especially in terms of spending power," added Le Maire.

ALFONSO RODRIGUEZ, MACRON VOTER

"We would have liked things to go differently, to have a big majority to defend Emmanuel Macron's agenda."

LE PEN, BARDELLA, MELENCHON, JACOB

Meanwhile, the number two of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, Jordan Bardella, hailed her party's performance as a "tsunami".

"We will incarnate a strong opposition, one which does not connive," Le Pen said, hailing "by far the biggest" parliamentary group in French far-right history.

Jordan Bardella, one of the leaders of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party, said that projected parliament election results showed the French people had voted to put re-elected President Emmanuel Macron in a minority.

"Emmanuel Macron has been beaten. He has been put into a minority," he told TF1 TV.

Left-wing leader Melenchon said that "we have succeeded in defeating Macron," adding that this is a "totally unexpected and unseen situation."

Christian Jacob, the head of the French conservative party Les Republicains, said on Sunday his camp will remain in the opposition after French President Emmanuel Macron lost his absolute majority in the parliament.

Les Republicains are seen as a likely partner to which Macron might reach out in view of forming a governing coalition. He could also try to run a minority government that will have to negotiate laws with other parties on a case-by-case basis.

Macron is on course to lose his absolute majority in the National Assembly and control of his reform agenda after the first projections by four pollsters showed Sunday's election delivering a hung parliament.