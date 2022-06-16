Scholz says Zelensky to take part in G7 summit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday during a visit to Kyiv that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would take part in this month's Group of Seven summit.

In a tweet, Scholz thanked Zelensky for "accepting my invitation to participate in the G7 summit" being held June 26 to 28 in the German Alpine resort of Schloss Elmau.

Zelensky, who is not believed to have left Ukraine since the start of the war on February 24, was expected to join the leaders by video-link.

Scholz arrived with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian premier Mario Draghi in Ukraine by train early Thursday and headed to Irpin, scene of fierce battles early in Russia's invasion.

Scholz called the wreckage he witnessed "terrible" and "senseless".

"An entire city in which there was no military infrastructure whatsoever was destroyed," he told reporters.

"That tells us a lot about the brutality of the Russian war of aggression which is only aimed at destroying and conquering."

Scholz pledged "international solidarity so the citizens of Ukraine will be able to rebuild their country".