Macron prepared to hold talks with Putin under certain conditions

French President Emmanuel Macron says he is prepared to travel to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin under certain conditions.



"I think that a trip to Russia today requires preconditions, that means gestures from President Putin. I will not go there just like that," Macron told broadcaster TF1 during a visit to the Ukrainian capital Kiev.



He said he would talk to Putin about humanitarian issues, the protection of prisoners and food security to find a solution, Macron said. "I won't exclude anything, but I will always do this in transparency with the Ukrainian president and whenever it makes sense."



Asked whether he thought Ukraine should make territorial concessions to Russia, Macron said that was up to Kiev to decide. "I think today it is our duty to stand on the side of our values, of international law, and therefore of Ukraine." Help is needed to enable Ukraine to persevere, he said.



"But we don't have the task to decide instead of the Ukrainians on the conditions for the end of this war." At some point, there must be either a military victory or negotiations, Macron said, adding that any decisions on territories and possible concessions would have to be made by the Ukrainian leadership.



