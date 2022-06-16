Turkish cuisine introduced at London food festival

Turkish cuisine was introduced at the famous 'Taste of London' food and beverage festival held in London on Wednesday. The five-day festival, sponsored by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, opened its doors to visitors in the famous Regent's Park. GoTürkiye, which has become the destination partner of the festival, drew great attention from the visitors. Turkish chefs showcase their skills from the GoTürkiye stand. Arzu Kahraman Yılmaz, the culture and promotion counselor of the Turkish Embassy in London, told Anadolu Agency that Türkiye has participated in the festival for the second time. 'We aim to promote gastronomy as a tourism product all over the world, with the instructions of our Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. In this respect, we opened our stand here today,' Yılmaz said. Noting that the Turkish chefs will introduce the country's cuisine to the British for five days at the stand, she said Turkish products are sold in the market set up at the stand. 'On the first day of the festival, one of our Turkish chefs Pınar İshakoğlu showed some examples of Turkish cuisine at The Fire Pit area, namely the general tasting area of Taste of London. The British also welcomed this with great interest,' she said. Chef Pınar İshakoğlu said that she has a company in Türkiye that provides private chef services. She cooked 'Alinazik' (eggplant puree and grilled meatballs) on the main stage where dishes from all over the world were exhibited. Underlining that the British liked the story of the Alinazik, she said telling stories about the meals draws a lot of attention. Taste of London will host food lovers between June 15-19 as it celebrates its 18th edition this year.