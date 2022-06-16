Russia condemns attacks on Türkiye in northeastern Syria, says special envoy

Russia condemns recent attacks against Türkiye in Syria, Moscow's special envoy for the war-torn country said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan after the 18th round of Syria talks in the Astana format, Alexander Lavrentiev said recent attacks by "Kurdish groups," referring to the PKK/YPG terror group, in northeastern Syria against both Türkiye and locals needed to be discussed.

Touching on Ankara's possible cross-border anti-terror operation in northern Syria, Lavrentiev voiced concern that such a move could trigger "separatist groups" in the region and argued that other solutions should be pursued.

The PKK/YPG terror group often mounts attacks on Jarabulus, Afrin, and Azaz from the Manbij and Tal Rifat areas in Syria.

The terrorists often target Turkish security forces who provide security in the Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring operation zones, and try to infiltrate the positions of Syrian opposition fighters from regions that the terror group was supposed to withdraw from under the agreements with the US and Russia.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

- UN-led diplomatic process in Geneva

Also noting Russia's intentions to move the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee from Geneva to another location, Lavrentiev said Switzerland's attitude towards Russia was the main reason for this.

Consensus on an alternative venue will be decided by Türkiye, Russia, and Iran, the guarantors of the Astana process, as well as the Bashar al-Assad regime and Syrian opposition.

Lavrentiev said Moscow had conveyed this wish to the other guarantors

Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Omani capital Muscat, and Bahrain were among the candidates, he said, adding that Algeria had also said it could host the next session of the Constitutional Committee.

The Astana peace process was launched in January 2017 at the initiative of Türkiye, Russia, and Iran. Its meetings also contribute to the advancement of the UN-led diplomatic process in Geneva.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters with unexpected ferocity.