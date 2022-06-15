News
World
Germany to provide three multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine
Germany to provide three multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine
The three launchers are the "limit" of what the German army can provide without jeopardizing its own missions and those of NATO allies, Lambrecht said after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group charged with coordinating arms deliveries to Ukraine.
Published June 15,2022
Subscribe
Germany will provide Ukraine with three MARS II multiple rocket launchers, Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht announced on Wednesday.
The three launchers are the "limit" of what the German army can provide without jeopardizing its own missions and those of NATO allies, Lambrecht said after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group charged with coordinating arms deliveries to Ukraine.
Lambrecht added that the United States and Britain will also provide four and three such multiple rocket launchers, respectively.
The German defence minister said Germany is also to provide missiles for the launcher, train Ukrainian soldiers in operating the systems and provide replacement parts.