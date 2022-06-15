Ukrainian grain can be shipped via safe corridor: Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu

Ukraine can export its grain through safe corridors that can be opened from its ports, without needing to engage in a time-consuming demining effort, Türkiye 's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"According to the UN's latest plan, it would take a certain amount of time to clear these mines. Since the locations of the mines are known, safe corridors will be established to the three ports (in Ukraine), " Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Under such a plan, ships would have safe access to the ports and will be guided by Ukrainian search and rescue vessels, said Çavuşoğlu, adding that ships entering the safe zone would be searched.

Çavuşoğlu said the plan is workable and Ankara supports it while the sides were currently waiting for Moscow's response.

He added that Türkiye offered to host a meeting in Istanbul to hammer out the details of the plan if the sides come to an agreement.

Russia and Ukraine, major global grain exporters, last year had a share of approximately 30% of world wheat exports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow is ready for unhindered grain exports, including exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, but that it requires the lifting of relevant sanctions on Russia.

Over 4,432 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, while over 14 million people have been forced to flee their homes, including more than 7.3 million that have fled to other countries, according to UN figures.