China blames United States for ‘dangerous’ activities in region

China on Wednesday blamed the US for what it called "dangerous and provocative" activities in the region.

"The United States has frequently sent ships and aircraft to conduct close-in reconnaissance of China for a long time, which has seriously endangered China's national defense and security," said Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry.

He was responding to a question about a US Air Force RC-135V electronic reconnaissance aircraft conducting suspected activities around China.

China urges the US to "immediately stop such dangerous and provocative actions," Wang said, adding that Beijing "will continue to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own sovereignty and security interests."

The US argues that it holds maritime activities in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait under the "freedom of navigation" premise.

China considers Taiwan its "breakaway province," while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949 with full diplomatic relations with 14 nations.

Speaking at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, a top defense forum, last week, China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said the "peaceful reunification" between mainland China and Taiwan is the "greatest aspiration of the Chinese people."

"China is willing to do the utmost for that. If anyone dares to split Taiwan from the country, China will not hesitate to fight, even at any cost. No one should underestimate the determination, will, and power of the Chinese military," he said, as the US accused Beijing of a "more coercive and aggressive" approach to its territorial claims.