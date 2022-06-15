 Contact Us
Russia charged with finding excuse to cut Nord Stream 1 gas

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday that Russia was trying to stir up trouble by reducing gas supplies through a Baltic pipeline to Germany. "The Russian side's justification is simply a pretext. It is obviously their strategy to create unease and drive up prices," Habeck said in Berlin on Wednesday.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published June 15,2022
Russia's justification for cutting the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1 is a pretext to sow uncertainty and drive up prices, Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck said after Gazprom said it was further reducing the pipeline's capacity.

"We can currently buy the necessary quantities from the market, albeit at higher prices," said Habeck in a statement on Wednesday, adding that supply was secure but that saving energy was the order of the hour.

He repeated a call for citizens to save energy and said the government "will take action if necessary."