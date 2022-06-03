News World Ukrainian military: Battle for Severodonetsk not over

Smoke rises in the city of Severodonetsk during heavy fightings between Ukrainian and Russian troops at eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas (AFP)

The Ukrainian military reported on Friday that it had managed to hold its positions in the strategically-important eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk overnight.



"Fighting continues in the centre of Severodonetsk," the Ukrainian general staff said in its situation report, adding that Russian forces were continually shelling Ukrainian positions in the city, as well as in the suburbs of Borivsk and Ustynivka, and in the city of Lysychansk across the Siversky Donets river.



In addition, the general staff reported Russian airstrikes on the village of Myrna Dolyna and unsuccessful attempts to storm the nearby settlements of Metyolkin and Bilohorivka.



Russian attempts to cut Severodonetsk off from supply lines further west by attacking the area around Bakhmut were also unsuccessful, the Ukrainian report said.



In the area around Slovyansk, Russian forces were reportedly making slow progress. Attempts to storm the city were made from Lyman, the report said, adding that Russian offensives from the north had been pushed back resulting in heavy enemy losses.



