Train accident leaves multiple passengers dead in southern German town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen
A train derailed near a Bavarian Alpine resort in southern Germany on Friday, killing at least four people and injuring dozens in a region gearing up to host the G7 summit in late June. Several carriages of the red-coloured local train were lying on their sides on a grassy area next to a highway.
Published June 03,2022
At least four people have been killed and about 30 people injured in a train accident on Friday near the southern German town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, according to local officials.
Fifteen of the wounded sustained serious injuries when the passenger train derailed in the village of Burgrain around noon (1000 GMT), a spokesman for the Garmisch-Partenkirchen district office told dpa.
Among the injured are people of all ages, including children as many were on their way home after the school day.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his dismay over the accident. "Our sympathy is with the relatives, with the injured, whom we wish a speedy recovery," he told the broadcasters RTL and ntv.
Scholz spoke of "shocking news" and "depressing images" from the accident site.
The passenger train was travelling towards Munich when it came off the tracks for reasons that have yet to be established, police spokesman Stefan Sonntag said.
A "major operation" to free passengers from the wreckage was complete, according to the police. "As far as we can tell, all the people have been rescued from the train," a spokesman said.
The recovery of the overturned wagons, however, would "certainly take a few days."
"We mourn with the relatives of the victims and wish all those injured a speedy recovery," Bavarian state premier Markus Söder wrote on Twitter. He also thanked all rescue workers for their quick help.
Rail firm Deutsche Bahn expressed its "deepest sympathy" to the victims' families and set up a hotline for relatives.
German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said: "The images that are now reaching us from Garmisch-Partenkirchen are terrible."
The accident is set to cause major transport issues ahead of the Pentecost holidays over the next few days. Train traffic between Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Oberau was interrupted, while two highways that run close to the railway line were also closed.
"We cannot allow traffic towards Garmisch-Partenkirchen at the moment because the rescue workers are on the road," a police spokesman said.