Train accident leaves multiple passengers dead in southern German town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen

A train derailed near a Bavarian Alpine resort in southern Germany on Friday, killing at least four people and injuring dozens in a region gearing up to host the G7 summit in late June. Several carriages of the red-coloured local train were lying on their sides on a grassy area next to a highway.

DPA WORLD Published June 03,2022